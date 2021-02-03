Payton Expects Brees Decision 'In the Next Week or Two'

SI.com
Sean Payton Expects Drew Brees to Decide on His Future 'In the Next Week or Two'

Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed Drew Brees's future on Wednesday, noting he expects an announcement from Brees to come "in the next week or two."

Payton did not specifically say Brees will retire, but his comments indicate 2020 may have been the final year for the 13-time Pro Bowler. 

"I think [an announcement] is coming in the next week or two," Payton told Will Brinson of the Pick Six Podcast. "There's a wear and tear, especially at that position. I think that's something within the next week, week-and-a-half that [Brees] is going to address and announce."

Payton added he and the Saints "have a pretty good vision at quarterback moving forward. Taysom Hill will still be on New Orleans' roster in 2021. Payton said he hopes to re-sign Jameis Winston to the roster. 

"Taysom Hill is in the building, Jameis Winston is now a free agent who we hope to sign here sooner than later" Payton said. "We've got a pretty good vision with those players. Within the next week, we'll know a little bit more."

Brees leaves behind quite a legacy in New Orleans, if 2020 is his final season.

He ranks second in NFL history in touchdown passes and first in yards by posting a 142–86 record in 15 seasons with the Saints. Brees led the NFL in passing yards seven times and won Super Bowl XLIV over the Colts in 2010. 

Payton has juggled relative instability at quarterback in recent years. Teddy Bridgewater went 5–0 as a starter in New Orleans last season while Hill started four games in 2020. Brees battled a slate of injuries in 2020 including multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung

Brees and Payton lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round on Jan. 17. New Orleans will enter 2021 seeking their fifth straight NFC South title. 

