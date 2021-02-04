Report: Eagles Contacted Regarding Potential Wentz Trade

The Eagles have been receiving calls from opponents regarding a potential trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. However, there is little guarantee Wentz is in a new uniform in 2021.

Philadelphia is "not in a hurry to trade Wentz," per Rapoport and Garafolo. The Eagles have fielded calls on a Wentz deal, though as things currently stand, they reportedly intend to have Wentz on the roster next season. Despite a rocky 2020, Wentz could still be under center for Philadelphia on opening day next season.

Wentz struggled through much of last season. He completed a career-worst 57.4 percent of pass attempts, throwing for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games. Wentz was benched for backup Jalen Hurts in December.

There will likely be a quarterback competition in Philadelphia if Wentz is not traded, according to head coach Nick Sirianni. The former Colts offensive coordinator was hired on Jan. 24, shortly after Philadelphia fired former head coach Doug Pederson.

The Eagles finished last in the NFC East in 2020 at 4–11–1. They logged three straight postseason appearances from 2017-19, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.