Report: Eagles Hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as Head Coach

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will hire Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sirianni spent the last three seasons in Indianapolis as the offensive coordinator for head coach Frank Reich. He also worked with Reich in San Diego as an assistant coach.

Philadelphia will hire Sirianni less than two weeks after firing Doug Pederson. Pederson amassed a 42–37–1 record in five seasons with Philadelphia and won Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

However, the Eagles struggled throughout 2020 and Pederson came under fire for benching quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half of a Week 17 loss to Washington. One week after the benching, Pederson was dismissed.

Reich served as the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before taking the head coaching job with the Colts. His two seasons in Philadelphia arguably marked the franchise's peak in the 21st century. The Eagles went 22–10 with four playoff wins and one Lombardi Trophy.