Robert Kraft: 'I'm Rooting for Tom Brady' to Win Super Bowl LV

Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like to see his former quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City on Sunday.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” Kraft told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that will air Sunday morning on WBZ-TV. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.

“He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday.”

Brady left the Patriots in free agency last March after spending the first two decades of his NFL career in New England. Shortly after Brady announced his decision to join the Buccaneers, Kraft told ESPN that the two had a "positive, respectful discussion" about the quarterback's future.

"It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son," Kraft said at the time.

Brady won a record-six Super Bowls in Super Bowl appearances with New England. Now with the Buccaneers, Brady is appearing in his 10th Super Bowl.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.