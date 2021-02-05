SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Trevor Lawrence Will Throw for NFL Teams Early to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Author:
Publish date:
trevor-lawrence-acc-championship

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the project No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 instead of Clemson's pro day to prepare for surgery on his left shoulder.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. Lawrence's decision to throw early for league teams came from his representatives at MGC Sports, per Schefter.

Lawrence will have surgery to repair his left labrum in his shoulder, which is his non-throwing arm. Doctors are confident that Lawrence's shoulder will be recovered before training camp, according to Schefter. 

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which starts on April 29.

Lawrence was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and finished his three-year college career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 games.

This story may be updated. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs vs Ohio State last season
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery on Non-Throwing Arm

Due to Lawrence's surgery, he will throw for NFL teams early instead of Clemson's pro day.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles as forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Friday, February 5th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Friday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

trevor-bauer-reds-mets
Play
MLB

Bauer Signs With Dodgers, Reportedly on Record-Setting Deal

Los Angeles reportedly has signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract, with out-outs after the first two seasons.

The San Antonio area will host the full NCAA women's basketball tournament.
College Basketball

San Antonio to Host NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles from San Antonio, as a venue.

tom-brady-anti-aging-clinics-tampa
NFL

'I Am a Cry Baby': Brady Featured in Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

At least according to Twitter, Tom Brady is a cry baby who doesn't know how to use a wrench.

Bianca Belair celebrates after winning the Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Bianca Belair Reflects on Her Royal Rumble Victory

Even though it was in an empty arena, Belair says her big win “felt like I was in front of thousands of people.”

Feb 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
NBA

Rookie Shares Grandma’s Text About Guarding ‘Mr. Leonard’

It's not every day that your milestones go viral because of your biggest fan.

Michigan's Tom Brady the quarterback and Tom Brady the distance runner
Play
Track and Field

Q&A: Meet Michigan Athlete Tom Brady (No, the Other One)

There's another Tom Brady at Michigan and he's not rooting for the quarterback in the Super Bowl.