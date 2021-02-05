Trevor Lawrence Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery on Non-Throwing Arm

Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the project No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will throw for NFL teams on Feb. 12 instead of Clemson's pro day to prepare for surgery on his left shoulder.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. Lawrence's decision to throw early for league teams came from his representatives at MGC Sports, per Schefter.

Lawrence will have surgery to repair his left labrum in his shoulder, which is his non-throwing arm. Doctors are confident that Lawrence's shoulder will be recovered before training camp, according to Schefter.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which starts on April 29.



Lawrence was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and finished his three-year college career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 games.

