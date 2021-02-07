How Long is the National Anthem at the Super Bowl?

SI.com
Does Tom Brady Have Better Offensive Weapons Than Patrick Mahomes?
Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will become the first duet in over a decade to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl when they do so at Super Bowl LV in Tampa. 

The national anthem at last year's Super Bowl was performed by Demi Lovato. Her performance lasted one minute, 49 seconds.

According to Oddshark, since Super Bowl XL in 2006, the average length for the national anthem performance at the Super Bowl is one minute, 55 seconds. 

Since Super Bowl XL, only six Super Bowl national anthem performances have lasted more than two minutes, with the last performance of more than two minutes coming in Super Bowl LI when Luke Bryan performed.

The over-under for this year's performance is set at one minute, 59 seconds. 

Following the national anthem, the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady in his record 10th Super Bowl. 

The game is set to be played on Feb. 7 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

