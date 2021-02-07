Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is currently finishing his 10th NFL season and his first with the Buccaneers. Gronkowski spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was selected for Pro Bowls and earned All-Pro honors four times.

While with the Patriots, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls—XLIX, LI and LIII—though he did not play in Super Bowl LI due to injury.

In Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots came back in the fourth quarter to beat the defending champion Seahawks 28–24. Two years later, with Gronkowski sidelined, New England rallied from a 28–3 deficit to beat the Falcons.

Gronkowski's final Super Bowl win with the Patriots came during the 2018 season, when New England beat the Rams 13–3.

Heading into this season, Gronkowski had appeared in four Super Bowls, with his best statistical game coming in Super Bowl LII when he caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in New England's loss to the Eagles.

Gronkowski retired in March 2018, but never rule out a possible return to the league. In April, following former Patriots teammate Tom Brady's decision to sign with Tampa Bay, Gronkowski came out of retirement and was traded alongside a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

The tight end is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and has publicly indicated a desire to return to the Bucs next season.