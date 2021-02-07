How Many Super Bowls Has Tom Brady Won?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is appearing in a record 10th Super Bowl on Feb. 7 when the Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady is making his first Super Bowl appearance with Tampa Bay, having joined the franchise last offseason. He previously spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Brady made nine Super Bowls with New England, winning six of them.

Here's a look at all of Brady's Super Bowl appearances: (Italics denote Brady victories)

XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

LIII: Patriots 13, Rams 3

Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance gives him double that of the next-most Super Bowl appearances for a quarterback, as John Elway appeared in just five Super Bowls with the Broncos. Brady has also won a record 33 playoff games through his career.

Brady will have a chance for his seventh Super Bowl win when the Patriots face the Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is set for 6:30 p.m.