Looking Back at Tom Brady's Nine Other Super Bowl Appearances

A season unlike any other will conclude in an all too familiar way—with Tom Brady playing in another Super Bowl.

The 43-year-old Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into Lambeau Field and upset the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC championship game. The win propels the Bucs to their second Super Bowl in franchise history, while Brady will extend his record by appearing in his tenth.

To mark the occasion, here's a look back at the nine Brady Super Bowls that have spanned the past two decades. As an added bonus, we'll note each game's national anthems and halftime shows—because pop culture has made some serious strides since 2002.

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17 (Feb. 3, 2002)

The one that started it all. Brady, in his second season, took over as New England's starter Drew Bledsoe and never looked back. The Patriots were heavy underdogs against the Rams' high-flying offense, but the defense shut down Kurt Warner and company while Brady engineered a last-minute, game-winning drive that ended with a field goal by Adam Vinatieri on the final play of the game.

Brady wasn't his sharpest, going 16-for-27 for 145 yards and a touchdown, but his late-game heroics earned him his first Super Bowl MVP award.

National anthem: Mariah Carey

Halftime show: U2

Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29 (Feb. 1, 2004)

Another nail-biter, Brady played a larger role in what turned into a shootout between the Patriots and the underdog Panthers. He was 32-for-48 for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, again leading New England on a last-minute drive that culminated with another walk-off field goal by Vinatieri.

National anthem: Beyoncé

Halftime show: The infamous Justin Timberlake-Janet Jackson show, featuring appearances by Kid Rock, Jessica Simpson, Nelly and P. Diddy

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21 (Feb. 6, 2005)

Super Bowl XXXIX marked the only time Brady has won back-to-back titles. The game was tied at the end of the first, second and third quarters, though the ending wasn't nearly as thrilling as Brady's previous two games. Brady was again sharp, going 23-for-33 for 236 yards and two scores, though the MVP award went to wideout Deion Branch, who tied a then-Super Bowl record with 11 catches.

National anthem: Choirs from the U.S. Military, Naval, Air Force and Coast Guard academies along with U.S. Army Herald Trumpets.

Halftime show: Paul McCartney

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14 (Feb. 3, 2008)

In pursuit of perfection, Brady and the 18-0 Patriots are upset by Eli Manning and the Giants' defense in what's one of the most memorable Super Bowls in league history. Brady threw a touchdown pass to Randy Moss to put New England up, 14-10, with under three minutes to play, but Manning came through in the clutch.

New England's rushing attack was neutralized, and Brady was 29-for-48 for 266 yards and a touchdown and was sacked five times. Manning received game MVP honors in the first of two Super Bowl matchups with Brady.

National anthem: Jordin Sparks

Halftime show: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17 (Feb. 5, 2012)

Once again, Brady is felled by Manning. The Patriots weren't undefeated coming into this game, but the script was similar to the Giants' previous win. New York dominated the time of possession and its defense held New England down, with Manning again engineering a clutch, game-winning drive in the game's final minute.

National anthem: Kelly Clarkson

Halftime show: Madonna featuring early 2010's standouts LMFAO, M.I.A, Nicki Minaj and Cee Lo Green

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 (Feb. 1, 2015)

Here begins the "How the hell did they win that" phase of Brady's Super Bowl career. This game famously culminated in one of the most questionable play calls in NFL history, as the Seahawks opted to not run the ball on the 1-yard line, which resulted in Russell Wilson getting picked off by Malcolm Butler.

Brady was phenomenal in the second half, as the Patriots overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. He finished 37-for-50 for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, winning his third Super Bowl MVP award.

National anthem: Idina Menzel

Halftime show: Katy Perry featuring Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and the Arizona State University marching band

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Flacons 28 (Feb. 5, 2017)

This was Brady's masterpiece. The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history began with the Patriots facing a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter. Brady threw two touchdown passes and engineered five straight scoring drives as New England outscored the Falcons, 19-0, in the fourth quarter. When the Patriots won the overtime coin toss, there was little doubt Brady was on his way to his fifth Super Bowl title.

National anthem: Luke Bryan

Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33 (Feb. 4, 2018)

Only two opposing quarterbacks have denied Brady a Super Bowl win: Eli Manning and Nick Foles. Foles capped off his Brady 2.0 act by emerging from backup signal caller to Super Bowl MVP, throwing 373 yards and three scores. Brady was excellent as well, as he went 28-for-48 for 505 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots set a Super Bowl record with 613 total yards.

National anthem: Pink

Halftime show: Justin Timberlake

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 (Feb. 3, 2019)

In a defensive struggle, Brady and the Patriots won their sixth title, with New England tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for most by a franchise in league history. Brady is the only player with six rings, though this one was thanks mostly to Patriots defense that stymied the Rams' vaunted offense all game. Brady completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. After years of Brady's big game heroics, he was due to get bailed out by a defensive masterpiece eventually.