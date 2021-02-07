SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL

Report: Saints Facing Additional Discipline for COVID-19 Violations

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Saints are facing additional discipline for COVID-19 violations, which may have contributed to star running back Alvin Kamara's positive test, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport

Kamara tested positive after interacting with a person not employed by the franchise while at the team's facility and missed the Week 17 game. The individual tested positive and the violation was captured on surveillance video, which was obtained by the NFL. 

The Saints reportedly do not believe that interaction led to Kamara's positive test, but the unidentified individual being in the facility does violate league protocols, according to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan

Several other players missed the game after being deemed high-risk close contacts. Kamara didn't return to the facility until the Saints' wild-card round game. 

This development marks the third time the Saints organization has been penalized for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols. 

New Orleans was previously fined $250,000 and coach Sean Payton $100,000 for not properly wearing face coverings in Week 2. The league then fined the team $500,000 and stripped them of a seventh-round pick for a maskless celebration after its Week 9 win.

The discipline has not been determined, and it could be lowered if the Saints issue internal fines, per Pelissero and Rapoport. However, it could include higher fine amounts and possibly more draft picks. 

YOU MAY LIKE

A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
Play
NFL

Report: Saints Facing Discipline for COVID-19 Violations

New Orleans is facing discipline for more COVID-19 violations, which may have contributed to Alvin Kamara's positive test in Dec.

Nikola Jokić while playing against the Kings
NBA

Jokić Scores Career-High 50 Points in Loss to Kings

Jokić started the game with a 22-point first quarter.

Leon Spinks defeated Muhammad Ali in his eighth career bout on Feb. 15, 1978.
Boxing

Former Heavyweight Champ Leon Spinks Dies at 67

Spinks famously beat Muhammad Ali in 1978 in what was just his eighth career professional fight.

Sharife Cooper after losing in overtime
College Basketball

Ole Miss Defeats Auburn With Buzzer-Beater in OT

Ole Miss and Auburn traded clutch buckets to end the overtime thriller

Kevin Durant faces off against the Raptors at the Barclays Center on Feb. 5, 2021.
NBA

Report: Durant Won't Travel With Nets, Will Return Friday

Durant was instructed to leave the bench during the middle of the third quarter after playing for 19 minutes due to contact tracing.

Cade Cunningham attempts a three-pointer
Play
College Basketball

Oklahoma State Upsets No. 6 Texas in Double OT

Oklahoma State shocked No. 6 Texas at home 75-67 in a double-overtime thriller to deal Texas its third loss in a row.

World Championship, two-man bobsleigh, women, 4th run. Kaillie Humphries (above) and pusher Lolo Jones from the USA celebrate the gold medal during the award ceremony.
Olympics

Lolo Jones, 38, Wins First Bobsled World Title in Olympic Event

Lolo Jones and Kaillie Humphries won the two-woman race in Altenberg, Germany and are expected to compete for the gold medal in the 2022 Olympics.

Fiers 2
MLB

RHP Mike Fiers Re-Signs With Athletics

Fiers went 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 59 innings in the 2020 season.