Report: Saints Facing Discipline for COVID-19 Violations

The Saints are facing additional discipline for COVID-19 violations, which may have contributed to star running back Alvin Kamara's positive test, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Kamara tested positive after interacting with a person not employed by the franchise while at the team's facility and missed the Week 17 game. The individual tested positive and the violation was captured on surveillance video, which was obtained by the NFL.

The Saints reportedly do not believe that interaction led to Kamara's positive test, but the unidentified individual being in the facility does violate league protocols, according to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan.

Several other players missed the game after being deemed high-risk close contacts. Kamara didn't return to the facility until the Saints' wild-card round game.

This development marks the third time the Saints organization has been penalized for violating the league's COVID-19 protocols.

New Orleans was previously fined $250,000 and coach Sean Payton $100,000 for not properly wearing face coverings in Week 2. The league then fined the team $500,000 and stripped them of a seventh-round pick for a maskless celebration after its Week 9 win.

The discipline has not been determined, and it could be lowered if the Saints issue internal fines, per Pelissero and Rapoport. However, it could include higher fine amounts and possibly more draft picks.