Best Newspaper Front Pages After Bucs' SB Win

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win in 18 years on Sunday as they beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP thanks to a three-touchdown performance.

Newspapers across the country commemorated the franchise's milestone on their respective covers. Print journalism may be struggling, but the Newseum in D.C. has a database of every newspaper front page.

The Washington Post led the way with a memorable photo of Brady with two hands in the air. The words "Still the greatest" were written in bold letters underneath. Brady has now won more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise.

Here’s how other papers across the country reacted to the Bucs' fairytale game.