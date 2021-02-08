SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions
Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions

Super Bowl Defeat Marks Mahomes's First NFL Loss by Multiple Scores

Author:
Publish date:

Since Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the franchise had not lost a game by more than one score with him as the starter—until Super Bowl LV, that is.

The Chiefs fell to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9, handing Mahomes his first double-digit loss since his Texas Tech team lost to Iowa State (66-10) in 2016. In that game, the quarterback tallied 219 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Against Tampa Bay, Mahomes threw for 270 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. He was sacked three times and only tallied 26 completions out of 49 attempts

The Chiefs offense led the NFL in yards per game (415.8) during the regular season. They actually outgained Tampa Bay, 350-340, though many of those yards were gained in garbage time.

Mahomes had tallied 35 starts without losing by more than seven points, marking the second-longest streak to start a career for Super Bowl-era quarterbacks. Russell Wilson has the most with 38. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaguars Helmet
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Draft Order: First Round Results After SB LV

Here's the full 2021 NFL draft order for the first round.

Pedro Gomez, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021.
Media

ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at 58

Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 and covered Major League Baseball for decades.

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Sports World Reacts to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV Victory

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LV takeaways
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Takeaways: Brady, Bowles and Bucs Back Up Their Trash Talk

Plus, some dicey officiating starts things off, Mahomes’s beautiful incompletions, Andy Reid forgets to come up with any solutions, and much more.

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Super Bowl Defeat Marks Mahomes's First NFL Loss by Multiple Scores

Mahomes had tallied 35 starts without losing by more than seven points, marking the second-longest streak to start a career for Super Bowl-era quarterbacks.

Tom Brady throws a pass in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl by Largest Margin of Career

The Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs on Sunday.

Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Ranks Second in Receiving TDs in Super Bowl History

Gronkowski now has five touchdown receptions in his combined Super Bowls performances, trailing only Jerry Rice.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday.
Play
NFL

Brady, Bucs Top Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl on Sunday as the Buccaneers topped the Chiefs.