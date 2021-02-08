Super Bowl Defeat Marks Mahomes's First NFL Loss by Multiple Scores

Since Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the franchise had not lost a game by more than one score with him as the starter—until Super Bowl LV, that is.

The Chiefs fell to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9, handing Mahomes his first double-digit loss since his Texas Tech team lost to Iowa State (66-10) in 2016. In that game, the quarterback tallied 219 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Against Tampa Bay, Mahomes threw for 270 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns. He was sacked three times and only tallied 26 completions out of 49 attempts.

The Chiefs offense led the NFL in yards per game (415.8) during the regular season. They actually outgained Tampa Bay, 350-340, though many of those yards were gained in garbage time.

Mahomes had tallied 35 starts without losing by more than seven points, marking the second-longest streak to start a career for Super Bowl-era quarterbacks. Russell Wilson has the most with 38.