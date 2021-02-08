Listen to Kevin Harlan's Call of Fan Running on SB Field

Listen to Kevin Harlan's Memorable Call of a Fan Running Onto the Field at Super Bowl LV

Sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan has voiced a number of memorable calls during NFL games in recent years. Among his more recent ones not involving players themselves came when Harlan documented the elusive black cat at Met Life Stadium, or when Harlan did play-by-play of a man running onto the field during a 49ers-Rams game.

Harlan was presented with a similar opportunity on Sunday in Super Bowl LV when a fan ran onto the field midway through the fourth quarter.

Harlan delivered, voicing another classic call.

CBS's broadcast cut away from the incident quickly, though not before announcer Jim Nantz said the fan had one of the "great runs of the night."

Super Bowl LV had 25,000 fans in attendance, including 7,500 frontline healthcare workers.

The Buccaneers knocked off the Chiefs, 31-9.

