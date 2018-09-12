1. Happy anniversary, Kevin Harlan. Two years ago today, Sept. 12, 2016, the man with the best pipes in the business, did play-by-play of a fan running onto the field during a Rams-Niners game and it instantly become one of the greatest calls in sports broadcasting history.

Interestingly, when I interviewed Harlan on the SI Media Podcast this April he told me (39 minutes into the podcast) that he initally regretted the call, but now he's fine with it. He also went through exactly what that moment was like for him and how his now famous call came about.

2. If you read Traina Thoughts on a regular basis, you know that I've said many times that the most bizarre people on the face of the earth are football coaches. Here is the latest example that proves my theory to be correct.

"RPO is the purest form of communism."



You can't watch football without hearing "RPO" these days, and @coachfitz51 has some strong thoughts on the Run-Pass Option: pic.twitter.com/isVYvkPCvr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 11, 2018

3. I know we live in a social media world, but I always find it very strange when people with relationship issues take to Twitter or Instagram to share an update, but that's what golfer Dustin Johnson did yesterday after the internet discovered that Paulina Gretzky wiped him off her Instagram page.

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

4. There is no better weekly segment on sports television than Scott Van Pelt's "Bad Beats." This week was particularly outstanding. If you're someone who does not bet on sports, but was toying with the idea to dip into the pool now that it's legal in some states, you might want to watch this as a precaution.

5. To beard or not to beard? That is the question facing Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and the show is letting you vote on whether he should keep the facial hair via it's Instagram story.

ESPN's Bob Ley, who rocked the sports media world recently by going beard after being clean shaven for most of his career, had some words of inspiration for Trebek.

Alex.....just do it. Listen to your ownself, sir. Only one opinion matters. And it need not be in the form of a question. pic.twitter.com/Dqh0k7vcUo — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) September 10, 2018

6. Jacob deGrom should be a unanimous Cy Young Award winner this season.

Jacob deGrom recorded his 26th straight start allowing 3 runs or fewer, the longest single-season streak by a pitcher in MLB history.



Unfortunately, the Mets lost 5-3 to the Marlins. deGrom has a 2.02 ERA in the team's losses he's started this season. pic.twitter.com/iXDwAgYkW5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 12, 2018

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: A new SI Media Podcast drops early Thursday morning with the one and only Gus Johnson. (Subscribe to the podcast here to make sure you get it delivered directly to the device of your choice.) We talked for a while about this famous call and Johnson revealed something very surprising about it.

