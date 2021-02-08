Gronkowski Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm a Free Agent'

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship

Rob Gronkowski's Football Plans: 'I'll Remain Unretired"

Author:
Publish date:

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he is coming back for another season following Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory against the Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV. 

"I'll remain unretired," Gronkowski said. "I'm a free agent."

Gronkowski caught six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' victory. His two touchdown receptions in Super Bowl LV put him at No. 2 all-time for all-time receiving touchdowns in Super Bowls and postseason history. He trails only Jerry Rice (eight) for the most in Super Bowl history.

Along with Gronkowski, five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.

"Yeah, we're coming back," the quarterback said. "You already know that."

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also declared that he was not preparing to retire from the league.

"Hell no, I ain't going anywhere," Arians said.  

Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory was Brady's largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl. His first six Super Bowl appearances, all with the Patriots, were decided by four points or less, including four by a field goal.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots before announcing his retirement on Instagram in March 2019. The five-time Pro Bowler elaborated on why he opted to retire at 29 years of age a few months later, saying that he was "not in a good place" mentally and that football was bringing him down.

His retirement from the NFL lasted just 13 months after the tight end opted to join Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020.

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

Bucs Win Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Gronk Places Win Among Top Accomplishments in 'Sports History'

Bucs star Rob Gronkowski didn't mince words while celebrating another Super Bowl win.

Kevin Harlan Fan on the field
Play
NFL

Listen to Kevin Harlan's Call of Fan Running on SB Field

"He slides at the one and they converge on him at the goal line."

Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Gronkowski Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm a Free Agent'

Gronkowski joins Tom Brady in saying that he will play football next season after Tampa Bay's dominant Super Bowl victory.

Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette in Super Bowl LV
Play
NFL

Brady Texted Teammates Every Night: 'We Will Win'

Leonard Fournette says Brady sent a text that read "We will win" every night at 11 p.m. in the days leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes is tackled in Super Bowl LV.
Play
NFL

Bucs Make Chiefs’ Offense Finally Look Vulnerable

Patrick Mahomes had led a parade of touchdown drives in his three-year run as a starter, until he ran into the Bucs’ defense in Super Bowl LV.

Patrick Mahomes gets pressured by Jason Pierre-Paul during Super Bowl LV.
Play
Gambling

Chiefs Open as Favorites for 2022 Super Bowl

Though the Chiefs were neutralized by the Buccaneers on Sunday, they're still viewed as the favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

Tampa Bay Celebration Streets
Play
NFL

Bucs Fans Flood Streets of Tampa After Super Bowl Win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to flood the streets of Tampa on Sunday night following the team's Super Bowl LV win.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Brady Not Retiring After SB LV Win: 'We're Coming Back'

Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians make it clear to Tampa Bay fans that they won't be retiring anytime soon.