Gronkowski Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win: 'I'm a Free Agent'

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski told the media that he is coming back for another season following Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory against the Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

"I'll remain unretired," Gronkowski said. "I'm a free agent."

Gronkowski caught six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' victory. His two touchdown receptions in Super Bowl LV put him at No. 2 all-time for all-time receiving touchdowns in Super Bowls and postseason history. He trails only Jerry Rice (eight) for the most in Super Bowl history.

Along with Gronkowski, five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.

"Yeah, we're coming back," the quarterback said. "You already know that."

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians also declared that he was not preparing to retire from the league.

"Hell no, I ain't going anywhere," Arians said.

Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory was Brady's largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl. His first six Super Bowl appearances, all with the Patriots, were decided by four points or less, including four by a field goal.

Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots before announcing his retirement on Instagram in March 2019. The five-time Pro Bowler elaborated on why he opted to retire at 29 years of age a few months later, saying that he was "not in a good place" mentally and that football was bringing him down.

His retirement from the NFL lasted just 13 months after the tight end opted to join Brady and the Buccaneers in April 2020.

