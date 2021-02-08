Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Ranks Second in Receiving TDs in Super Bowl History

Rob Gronkowski's two touchdown receptions in Super Bowl LV put him at No. 2 all-time for all-time receiving touchdowns in Super Bowls and postseason history.

Gronkowski now has five touchdown receptions in his combined Super Bowls performances. He trails only Jerry Rice (eight) for the most in Super Bowl history.

Gronkowski has a total of 14 touchdown receptions in the postseason. Only Jerry Rice has more with 22.

The five-time Pro-Bowler, who has played in five Super Bowl games in his career, scored his first touchdown on an eight-yard pass from Tom Brady late in the first quarter. The connection was the 13th Brady-to-Gronkowski touchdown pass of their postseason careers, which is the most by a pair in NFL history.

Brady and Gronkowski's 14th touchdown connection is the most all-time and passes the Rice and Joe Montana duo. Gronkowski finished the game with six catches for 67 yards.

Brady became the seventh quarterback to throw for three touchdowns in the first half of the Super Bowl. In the last 25 years, Joe Flacco is the only other quarterback to do so.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31—9. Brady finished with 201 yards and three scores. In the process, the 43-year-old quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl.