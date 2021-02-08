Sports World Reacts to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV Victory

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, on Sunday night.

Brady carved up the Chiefs’ defense, throwing for 201 yards and three scores. In the process, the 43-year-old quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay's win gave the franchise its second-ever Super Bowl title and its first since 2002-03.

Here's how members of the sports world reacted to Tampa Bay's win:

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit Arrowhead Report and All Bucs.