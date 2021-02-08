Sports World Reacts to Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV Victory

SI.com
Buccaneers' coaching staff shines light on involvement of women in NFL
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, 31-9, on Sunday night.

 Brady carved up the Chiefs’ defense, throwing for 201 yards and three scores. In the process, the 43-year-old quarterback won his record seventh Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay's win gave the franchise its second-ever Super Bowl title and its first since 2002-03.

Here's how members of the sports world reacted to Tampa Bay's win: 

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit Arrowhead Report and All Bucs.

