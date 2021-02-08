Tom Brady Wins Super Bowl by Largest Margin of Career

SI.com
Bucs' 22-Point Win Over Chiefs Marks Brady's Largest Margin of Victory in a Super Bowl

Tom Brady added to his record-breaking Super Bowl ring collection Sunday, leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs. His seventh championship came with by far his largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl. 

Brady's first six Super Bowl appearances were all decided by four points or less, including four decided by a field goal. In his seventh appearance, Brady famously led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons in overtime. Brady and the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII—a year after an eight-point loss to the Eagles—was his only previous Super Bowl appearance not decided by one possession. 

The 22-point margin of victory is the largest in the Super Bowl by any team since the Seahawks blew out the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl 50. Before that, the last Super Bowl won by at least 20 points was the Bucs' first Super Bowl win, a 48-21 victory over the Raiders to conclude the 2002 season. Just four Super Bowls in the last 25 years have been decided by 20 or more points. 

Brady's Buccaneers jumped on the Chiefs from the opening kickoff, taking a 15-point lead into halftime thanks to three first-half touchdown passes by Brady. That, combined with a strong defensive effort by the Bucs that kept Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable all night, allowed the Bucs to roll past a Kansas City team that beat them 27-24 earlier this season. 

For more Super Bowl LV coverage visit All Bucs and Arrowhead Report.

