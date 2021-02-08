Brady, Mathieu Exchange Words in Confrontation

Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu Get Heated During First Half of Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Chiefs star safety Tyrann Mathieu got into a heated altercation after the Buccaneers' final drive before halftime.

Mathieu had been frustrated with some of the flags throughout the game and things boiled over after Brady threw his third touchdown of the game to Antonio Brown, who was being defended by Mathieu.

The altercation comes on the heels of another exchange between the two players on the previous drive.

Mathieu was dealt an unsportsmanlike penalty that will be enforced on kickoff and the Chiefs are in a deep hole down 21–6.

