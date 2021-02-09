SI.com
Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies After Battle With Alzheimer’s

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died at 77 on Tuesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday.

Schottenheimer is one of the most decorated head coaches of his era. He recorded 200 wins with four franchises from 1984-2006. He had four straight playoff appearances with the Browns from 1985-88 and he then posted a .634 winning percentage in 10 seasons with the Chiefs before leaving the organization in 1998. Schottenheimer coached one season in Washington. He finished his career with a five-year stint in San Diego from 2002-06. 

Cleveland, Kansas City and San Diego each tallied multiple playoff appearances with Schottenheimer. He appeared in three AFC Championship Games, though he never made it to the Super Bowl.

Schottenheimer was a football lifer in every sense of the word. He played for the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots as a linebacker from 1965-70, and he quickly turned to coaching after his playing career. Schottenheimer was an assistant coach for the Giants, Lions and Brows before earning his first head coaching gig. 

Schottenheimer was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010. He was named NFL coach of the year in 2004. 

