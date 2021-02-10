Arians Says Bucs 'Going for Two' Super Bowls During Parade

SI.com
Did Tom Brady Put the GOAT Title Out of Reach Forever?
With a Bud Light in one hand and a microphone in another, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians gave a passionate speech about what's to come for the team in 2021. 

"Anybody who says, 'Run it back.' B-------," Arians said during Wednesday's Super Bowl parade in Tampa. "That was Kansas City's b-------. We going for two. We're going for two, and we ain't stopping." 

Arians then confirmed what all Buccaneers fans were hoping, noting, "we're going to keep this band together, and they know how to win." 

Bucs general manager Jason Licht echoed Arians' sentiment. Licht during his speech that he would use "all of the resources" to keep the 2020 roster together heading into next season. 

The 2020 season was a trying one for the NFL as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Arians, who a is prostate cancer survivor, revealed to the Los Angeles Times that his family asked him to opt out prior to the season since he was at high risk for contracting COVID-19. 

Arians thanked the Bucs' players and their families for their support amid a trying time during Wednesday's parade.

"I can't thank the players, the families enough for all of the support during this crazy a-- year that we had to put up with," Arians said. "You beat COVID. You beat every d--- team we lined up against. And you did it the right way."

As Arians continued his speech, defensive tackle Vita Vea snuck up behind the 68-year-old, carrying a half full Gatorade container. He proceeded to dump it on Arians mid-speech before running off.

Arians, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are all set to return to Tampa in 2021. We could very well see all three of them celebrating in another parade next February.

