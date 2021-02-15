Report: 'Pacman' Jones Charged With Misdemeanor Assault

SI.com
Devin White's Leadership Stands Out Among Veteran Buccaneers Defense
Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on Monday morning in Hamilton County, Ohio, after punching and kicking a person in the head, according to court documents obtained by WCPO Cincinnati. 

According to WCPO, Jones was charged with a misdemeanor assault. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to face a judge on Monday. 

In 2019, Jones pled guilty to cheating following an incident at Rising Star Casino in southeastern Indiana. Two years earlier he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after a confrontation with hotel security personnel and a verbal confrontation with police.

In 2012, Jones was ordered to pay $11 million in damages to two Las Vegas strip club employees who had been injured in 2007 when a gunman claiming he was doing Jones's bidding opened fire outside the club. He had been suspended for the entire 2007 season and for part of the 2008 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

In May 2019, Jones retired from the NFL after a 12-year career, having played with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos.

