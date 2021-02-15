Ex-Chargers, Bucs WR Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Hillsborough County, Florida on Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Monday. He was 38 years old.

An active and open investigation into his death is underway.

A hotel housekeeper found Jackson dead in his hotel room at approximately 11:30 a.m. according to authorities, and there are no apparent signs of trauma.

According to authorities, Jackson checked into the hotel on Jan. 11. On Feb. 10, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spoke with family members who reported him missing. A formal report was filed on Feb. 11.

On Feb. 12, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's officials located him at Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida. He spoke with authorities and after assessing his well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death and identify his remains.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else.”

The Chargers drafted Jackson in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career with San Diego before joining Tampa Bay. With the Buccaneers, Jackson totaled 1,000 or more receiving yards three times in his five seasons with the team. Jackson made three Pro Bowls throughout his 12-year NFL career and retired after the 2016 season.