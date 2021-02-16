SI.com
Girl Injured in Britt Reid Crash Now Out of Coma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 5-year-old girl left critically injured and in a coma following a crash this month involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is now awake, her family said in an online post.

The news was delivered Monday in a brief post on the GoFundMe page for Ariel Young, who has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash.

Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was the team's outside linebackers coach. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but he is no longer employed by the team. His contract expired in recent days and was not renewed.

Kansas City police said the crash happened near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium when Britt Reid's truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars.

Reid underwent surgery for injuries not detailed by the team.

Police said Reid told investigators he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the crash occurred. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired.

The crash occurred three days before Kansas City played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, losing to the Buccaneers. Reid did not travel with the team for the championship game.

