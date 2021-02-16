SI.com
Texans Release J.J. Watt: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers His Best Option?
NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Browns in Free Agency

Author:
Publish date:

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is seriously considering the Browns as one of his free agency options, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

According to Cleveland.com, the Browns have at least two of Watt's preferred factors, "money and a potential Super Bowl."

The Browns are coming off their first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was named the 2020 Coach of the Year. Cleveland ranks 10th in the NFL with about $21.7 million in cap space. As Cabot notes, Watt was set to make $17.5 million in 2021, if he remained with the Texans and will probably be looking for an offer in that range.

Bill Huber of PackersCentral reported the Packers are among the teams interested in Watt. ESPN's Ed Werder previously reported that approximately a dozen teams are interested, including the Steelers, Bills and Titans.

Last Friday, Watt and the Texans mutually agreed to part ways. 

Watt, 31, has been a member of the Texans since he was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NFL draft. In his 10 years in Houston, Watt was named first-team All-Pro five times and won the Walter Peyton Man of the Year award in 2017.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: 

  • The Dolphins are signing kicker Jason Sanders to a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • The Jaguars have hired former Browns and Chiefs executive Trip MacCracken as director of roster management. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
  • The Panthers are releasing two-time, Pro-Bowl DT Kawann Short on Tuesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
  • Former Chargers and Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Hillsborough County, Florida on Monday.

