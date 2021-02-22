Report: Mike Tomlin Tests Positive for COVID-19

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tomlin is away from the team facility and members of the Steelers coaching and personnel staff were sent home last week after multiple people tested positive for the virus, according to Rapoport.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Tomlin, assistant coaches and members of the scouting staff were sent home on Wednesday.

Running back James Conner, tight end Vance McDonald, and cornerback Joe Haden were among Steelers players who tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2020 season. Other NFL head coaches who tested positive for the virus during the season included the Saints' Sean Payton, Eagles' Doug Pederson and Browns' Kevin Stefanski.

The Steelers finished the regular season 12–4 to win the AFC North but their season was ended by the division rival Browns in the Wild Card Round 48-37.

Tomlin, 48, has been the Steelers head coach since 2007 and led the team to a Super Bowl XLIII victory in 2009.

For more news on the Steelers, visit All Steelers.