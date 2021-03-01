NFL Rumors: Belichick Raves About Cam During Offseason

SI.com
Were You Impressed With How Cam Newton Handled Heckler?
Even though the Patriots' first season following Tom Brady's departure did not go as planned, the end results have not kept head coach Bill Belichick from heaping praise on starting quarterback Cam Newton.

According to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Belichick has glowed about Newton during the offseason, offering rave reviews about the veteran quarterback's effort put forth during the 2020 campaign. The lone area of concern for Belichick about Newton's performance is his diminished arm strength. Newton has had several surgeries on his throwing shoulder in recent years.

Newton, who turns 32 in May and is currently a free agent, started all but one game for New England last season, going 7-8 as a starter. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also added 592 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Belichick reportedly enjoyed coaching Newton, though, and Volin reports that a reunion in 2021 would not come as a surprise. The Patriots could also select a quarterback in the draft this year, and currently hold the 15th pick.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • Volin also reports that, despite 49ers general manager John Lynch's comments to the contrary, many around the league still expect the team to make quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo available in a trade.
  • Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have begun discussing a contract extension, but the two sides remain far apart. (Ben Volin, The Boston Globe)
  • Former Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is returning to the organization in an advisory role. (Dan Graziano, ESPN)

