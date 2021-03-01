Tom Herman Hired as an Offensive Analyst For The Bears

Former Texas Coach Tom Herman Joins The Bears as an Offensive Analyst

Former Texas coach Tom Herman is joining the Bears as an offensive analyst/special projects, the team announced.

Herman was fired by the Longhorns in January after posting a 7-3 record in 2020 and an Alamo Bowl win over Colorado.

In his four seasons with Texas, Herman recorded a 32-18 record and was 4-0 in bowl games but never won a Big-12 championship.

Before Texas, Herman was a coach with Houston and went 22-4 during his two seasons there. He was an offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach with Ohio State, Iowa State, Rice and Texas State.

He was part of the National Championship Buckeyes team that won in 2014 and was named the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

The Bears finished 2020 8-8 and struggled offensively. The team ranked 26th in the NFL in total yards and 22nd in points scored.