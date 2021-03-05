SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Will Tom Brady Continue to Play at a High Level Past the Age of 45?
Will Tom Brady Continue to Play at a High Level Past the Age of 45?

Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $1.32 Million in Auction

Author:
Publish date:

Having already established himself as the greatest champion in football history, Tom Brady has now climbed the mountaintop of another field—this time in trading card form.

A Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million at online auction house PWCC Marketplace, setting a new record for football cards.

The card was an autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card from 2000, one of 100 in the world. It received an eight grade for quality and 10 for the signature, and was purchased by Boston local James Park, a longtime Brady fan.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment," Park said. "I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

The sale eclipses the previous record for highest price fetched by a football card by nearly $500,000, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. A signed Patrick Mahomes card sold for $861,000 in early February, one of only five of that specific card.

Just over two years ago, another Brady rookie card from the same collection sold for just over $400,000, at the time the record for a football card. A similar Brady card is currently listed at Lelands auction house, per VanHaaren. It has a bid of over $700,000, with 29 days remaining in the lot.

YOU MAY LIKE

tom brady
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $1.32 Million

The sale shatters the previous record by nearly $500,000, which was set by a Patrick Mahomes card that sold for $861,000 last month.

Feb 24, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
NBA

2021 NBA All-Star Game Draft Results: Jazz Players Left for Last

LeBron James selected Giannis Antetokounmpo as his first pick for the NBA All-Star Game Draft, but the two players chosen last were perhaps more notable.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Kevin Garnett screaming from the sidelines.
Play
NBA

Kevin Garnett's Bid to Buy T-Wolves 'Is Over'

Garnett said Thursday he will not be involved in the team's ownership bid moving forward.

atlanta-falcons-stadium-socially-distanced
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Being a First-Time GM

As the NFL goes through its second straight summer affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, first-time general managers still have to settle into their new roles.

collin gillespie
College Basketball

Villanova PG Collin Gillespie Out for Season With Torn MCL

Gillespie, who leads Villanova in assists and is the team's second-leading scorer, suffered the injury to his left knee in Wednesday's win over Creighton.

Athletic Bilbao reaches the Copa del Rey final
Play
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao Will Play in 2 Copa Del Rey Finals in a 2-Week Span

The delayed 2020 final will take place April 3, while the club will face Barcelona in the 2021 final on April 17.

Sep 26, 2020; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles during the game between the Bears and the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium.
College Football

LSU Warned Les Miles After 2013 Sexual Harassment Probe

In 2013, Les Miles was accused of texting female student workers on a burner phone, driving them alone to his condo and kissing a student.