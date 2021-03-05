Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $1.32 Million

Having already established himself as the greatest champion in football history, Tom Brady has now climbed the mountaintop of another field—this time in trading card form.

A Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million at online auction house PWCC Marketplace, setting a new record for football cards.

The card was an autographed Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card from 2000, one of 100 in the world. It received an eight grade for quality and 10 for the signature, and was purchased by Boston local James Park, a longtime Brady fan.

“I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment," Park said. "I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid. Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection.”

The sale eclipses the previous record for highest price fetched by a football card by nearly $500,000, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. A signed Patrick Mahomes card sold for $861,000 in early February, one of only five of that specific card.

Just over two years ago, another Brady rookie card from the same collection sold for just over $400,000, at the time the record for a football card. A similar Brady card is currently listed at Lelands auction house, per VanHaaren. It has a bid of over $700,000, with 29 days remaining in the lot.