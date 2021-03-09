Report: Chris Godwin Franchise Tagged by Buccaneers

SI.com
The Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Athletic and The Tampa Bay Times have also confirmed the report. 

With Godwin being locked down for this season, edge rushers Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David are both slated to enter free agency. However, the Buccaneers have reportedly discussed deals with both players, according to Schefter. 

It is no secret the Buccaneers wanted to keep their franchise wideout. After the team's boat parade to celebrate its Super Bowl LV win in February, coach Bruce Arians took the mic from receiver Mike Evans to address Godwin during the celebrations. 

"Your a-- ain't going nowhere neither," Arians said. 

Godwin caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in his 12 games during the 2020 season. The 6-foot-1 playmaker also had 110 receiving yards against the Packers in the NFC Championship. 

Godwin, 25, was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2017 and no other receiver in the last two seasons has more reception yards after contact than Godwin with 484, per PFF.

