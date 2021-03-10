SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Reaction to Comments Made by Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard
Reaction to Comments Made by Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard

Julian Edelman Writes Open Letter to Meyers Leonard: 'Hate Is Like a Virus'

Author:
Publish date:

A day after Heat forward Meyers Leonard apologized for using an antisemitic word while playing Call of Duty during a live Twitch stream, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Leonard about the incident. 

Edelman, who is Jewish, started the letter by saying he did not want to add to the criticism that Leonard has faced within the last 24 hours but wanted to offer some "perspective."

"I get the sense you didn't use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance," Edelman wrote. "Most likely, you weren't trying to hurt anyone or even profile Jews in your comment. That's what makes it so destructive.

"When someone intends to be hateful, it's usually met with great resistance. Casual ignorance is harder to combat and has greater reach, especially when you command great influence. Hate is like a virus. Even accidentally, it could rapidly spread." 

Edelman ended the letter with an invitation to a Shabbat dinner in Miami, where he said he would show Leonard a "fun time." 

A clip of Leonard saying the antisemitic word while streaming on Twitch surfaced on social media on Tuesday afternoon. Leonard, 29 and an avid gamer, said "“F------ cowards, don’t f------ snipe at me you f------ k--- b----.”

Leonard apologized for the incident on Tuesday evening, writing in a statement that he used the antisemitic slur during a livestream on Monday, and saying that he "didn't know what the word meant at the time."

"My ignorance about history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong," Leonard said. "I am now more aware of its meaning and I am committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.

"This is not a proper representation of who I am and I want to apologize to the Arisons, my teammates, coaches, front office and everyone associated with the Miami Heat organization."

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Tuesday that it is investigating the incident, adding that "the NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech." 

The Heat released a statement on Tuesday evening saying that the team "vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech," and that Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely throughout the league's investigation. 

Last month, Leonard underwent successful surgery on his injured shoulder and he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Edelman has reached out to athletes in similar situations before. Last summer, following NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson sharing antisemitic messages on social media, Edelman addressed Jackson's posts and said that "I’m proud of my Jewish heritage and, for me, it’s not just about religion. It’s about community and culture as well. This world needs a little more love, compassion, and empathy." 

He also offered to take Jackson to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

YOU MAY LIKE

joel-embiid-tobias-harris-76ers
NBA

10 Predictions for the Second Half of the NBA Season

With the NBA’s second half resuming tonight, The Crossover takes a look into the crystal ball to make predictions.

Kylian Mbappe takes on Barcelona in Champions League.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona

PSG and Barcelona meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 10.

Mohamed Salah against Leipzig in Champions League
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig

Liverpool and RB Leipzig meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 10.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the Champions League
Play
Soccer

LIVE: PSG Looks to Finish Off Barcelona in UCL Last 16

Can Barcelona pull off another miracle comeback vs. PSG? Follow along to find out.

Rory McIlroy laughs with Tiger Woods at the 2018 PGA Championship
Play
Golf

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods Hopeful to Go Home Soon

McIlroy has kept in touch with Woods during his hospitalization in Southern California.

Mets World Series
Play
MLB

Mets Mimic World Series Win at Spring Training

The Mets have not won the World Series since 1986, but they celebrated a drill on Wednesday as if they had taken home a title.

ncaa-supreme-court-case
College

Athletes Demand NCAA Act on Anti-Trans Legislation

More than 550 college athletes sent a letter to the NCAA saying it must pull championships from states with such laws or bills.

WWE's Toni Storm diving in the ring on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Old Rivals Storm and Shirai Meet Again, With High Stakes

Toni Storm was only 20 when she first wrestled Io Shirai. “If you watch all our matches in order, it’s almost like you see me grow up,” she says.