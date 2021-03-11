SI.com
Trevor Lawrence, Topps Announce Exclusive 50-Card Set

Trevor Lawrence, Topps Announce Exclusive 50-Card Set

Trevor Lawrence hasn't played a snap in the NFL yet, but he is set to get his own Topps trading cards with a family twist.

It will be a 50-piece exclusive set, and 20 will be designed by the former Clemson quarterback's brother, Chase, and sister-in-law, Brooke, who are both professional artists.

"I'm excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set," Lawrence said. "Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists, and it's special to collaborate with them on these custom designs."

The set will include a mixture of inspiration from previous Topps designs, oil paintings, autographed pieces and digital depictions. The portion designed by Chase and Brooke took inspiration from the 1960s and '70s, including illustrations from comic books and graphic novels. 

Lawrence is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft next month and is the winningest QB in Clemson history. The exact release date for the set is not known, but Topps said it will be available next month before the NFL Draft, which is on April 29.

