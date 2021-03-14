Packers Re-Sign Aaron Jones to Four-Year Deal

The Packers have secured their starting running back of the future after re-signing Aaron Jones on Sunday. Jones made the move official on social media with a simple message.

"Let's run it back," Jones said in a tweet.

Jones's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the 26-year-old signed a four-year deal worth $48 million including a $13 million signing bonus.

"Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay," Rosenhaus said via text.

Star running backs are hard to come by and there's no doubt that anyone who plays at Jones's level would do quite well on the open market.

Jones finished the 2021 season with 1,104 yards on the ground, 355 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in just 14 games. The Packers were bounced out of the playoffs by the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFC championship, but in bringing back Jones, they have taken a major step in returning to that same stage in 2022.