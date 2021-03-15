Report: Chargers, Linsley Agree on $62.5 Million Deal

The Chargers have reportedly agreed to terms with longtime Packers center Corey Linsley on a new contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The reported five-year $62.5 million deal would make him the highest-paid center in the NFL.

Sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the deal included $26 million guaranteed.

Linsley, 29, was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 and played a pivotal role in a Packers season where they went 13-3 and made it to the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

After the postseason loss in January, Linsley said that contract talks with the Packers were nonexistent up to that point.

"My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers,” Linsley said. “That’s obviously not to say something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance. We’ll move forward with that. It is what it is. I felt like I personally had a good year. We obviously didn’t get the goal that we wanted to, but I felt like I put out some good film. Hopefully a team values that and we’ll move into free agency with that in mind.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an impressive rookie campaign that ended with him winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and now has some major help up front. Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in just 15 games—a rookie record for both.

Despite the rookie's success, the Chargers finished 7-9 and allowed 34 sacks in 2020. A center in his prime with seven years of experience like Linsley will make all the difference in the world in Los Angeles.