Report: Chargers, Linsley Agree on $62.5 Million Deal

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency
Aaron Jones, Kenny Golladay Top List of Players Heading For Free Agency

Report: Chargers to Sign Longtime Packers OL Corey Linsley to $62.5 Million Deal

Author:
Publish date:

The Chargers have reportedly agreed to terms with longtime Packers center Corey Linsley on a new contract, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. The reported five-year $62.5 million deal would make him the highest-paid center in the NFL. 

Sources told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the deal included $26 million guaranteed. 

Linsley, 29, was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 and played a pivotal role in a Packers season where they went 13-3 and made it to the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. 

After the postseason loss in January, Linsley said that contract talks with the Packers were nonexistent up to that point. 

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

"My agent hasn’t had any talks with the Packers,” Linsley said. “That’s obviously not to say something couldn’t happen, but up to this point it’s kind of been complimentary but nothing of substance. We’ll move forward with that. It is what it is. I felt like I personally had a good year. We obviously didn’t get the goal that we wanted to, but I felt like I put out some good film. Hopefully a team values that and we’ll move into free agency with that in mind.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an impressive rookie campaign that ended with him winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award and now has some major help up front. Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in just 15 games—a rookie record for both. 

Despite the rookie's success, the Chargers finished 7-9 and allowed 34 sacks in 2020. A center in his prime with seven years of experience like Linsley will make all the difference in the world in Los Angeles.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Corey Linsley with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Report: Chargers, Linsley Agree on $62.5 Million Deal

The five-year $62.5 million deal would make Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma looks on from the sideline
College Basketball

UConn's Geno Auriemma Tests Positive for COVID-19

UConn is expected to be named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament and is scheduled to travel to San Antonio on Tuesday without Auriemma.

Lionel Messi scores vs. Huesca.
Play
Soccer

Messi Nets Stunning Goal vs. Huesca in Record-Tying Appearance

Messi followed up Barcelona's Champions League disappointment with a record-setting goal against Huesca on Monday.

nfl-free-agency-grades-matthew-judon-joe-thuney
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Kevin Zeitler and more on the first day of legal tampering.

Joe Thuney with the Patriots.
Play
NFL

Report: Chiefs Sign OL Joe Thuney to $80 Million Deal

Thuney has never missed a game in his career and the deal is for five years.

Eagles safety Jalen Mills against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Play
NFL

Patriots Sign CB Jalen Mills to Four-Year Deal

Mills's signing is the latest in a busy day for the Patriots, who also reportedly agreed to deals with Matt Judon and Jonnu Smith.

Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz stadium
NBA

NBA Unable to Corroborate Alleged Bigoted Remark by Jazz EVP

The NBA investigation into an alleged bigoted comment made by Jazz executive toward a former player in a 2015 end-of-season meeting has been completed.