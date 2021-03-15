The Raiders made their first big splash in free agency on Monday as they signed pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a two-year, $26 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Las Vegas will mark Ngakoue's fourth team in the last three seasons. He played four seasons with the Jaguars from 2016-19 before playing for both the Vikings and Jaguars last season. Ngakoue tallied eight sacks and four forced fumbles in 15 games in 2020.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Ngakoue could make a major difference for a Raiders defense that struggled to rush the passer last season. Las Vegas finished the year ranked No. 29 in sacks, with Maxx Crosby leading the team with seven sacks.

The Maryland product joins Las Vegas with 45.5 career sacks, including a career-high 12 sacks in 2017. Ngakoue was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West last season at 8–8. They enter 2021 seeking the franchise's first playoff win since 2002.