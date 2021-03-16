SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Some Stayed, Some are Moving to New Teams

Report: Dolphins Signing QB Jacoby Brissett to One-Year Deal

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Dolphins are reportedly signing former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports Brissett's deal is worth $5 million guaranteed with the potential to make $7.5 million with incentives. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brissett will serve as a backup and mentor to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

The move comes after veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

Brissett is coming off a season serving as Philip Rivers's backup but did not log much playing time. The signal-caller came up clutch for Indy during the 2017 and 2019 seasons while Andrew Luck was sidelined before choosing to retire. 

He ended the 2017 season with 3,098 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, 260 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. In 2019, Brissett totaled 2,942 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. 

In his five-year NFL career with stints in New England and Indianapolis, Brissett threw for 6,459 yards, 31 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 49 games. 

More Dolphins Coverage From All Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacoby Brissett Colts QB Future
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Add QB Jacoby Brissett to Back Up Tua

Brissett is joining the Dolphins on a one-year deal

FreeAgencyGrades_Orr
Play
NFL

2021 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major free-agent signings as they happen. Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Shaquill Griffin, Hunter Henry, Joe Thuney, Matt Judon, Shaq Barrett and more.

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Signing Ex-Saints CB Janoris Jenkins

Just five days after being cut from the Saints to save cost, Janoris Jenkins will reportedly sign with the Tennessee Titans.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

Real-Madrid-Atalanta-Sergio-Ramos-Karim-Benzema
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Punches Its UCL Quarterfinal Ticket

Real eased by Atalanta to return to the final eight after two straight eliminations in the round of 16.

Manchester City eases to the Champions League quarterfinals
Play
Soccer

Why This Time Could Be Different for Manchester City

Man City has looked like a Champions League contender before only to flop on the European stage, but Pep Guardiola's new approach could pay off.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Jaguars Add Marvin Jones on Two-Year Deal

Former Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is the latest to join Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars.