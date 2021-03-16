Report: Fitzpatrick Signs One-Year Deal With Washington

Fitzmagic will continue in 2021 after Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal with Washington on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick can earn up to $12 million with incentives in 2021, per Schefter.

Fitzpatrick, 38, will play for his ninth team if he takes the field for Washington in 2021. He's logged 20 starts for the Dolphins since 2019, tallying 2,091 passing yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He sports a 59–86–1 record as a starter since entering the league in 2005, and he enters 2021 with 223 career touchdown passes.

Three quarterbacks started for Washington in the 2020 regular season. Second-year QB Dwayne Haskins went 1–5 before being released on Dec. 28, while Alex Smith went 5–1 before his season ended due to a right leg injury in early December. Kyle Allen logged four starts, going 1–3.

Washington won the NFC East in 2020 at 7–9. Taylor Heinicke started the Washington Football Team's wild card loss to the Buccaneers, throwing for 306 and one touchdown.

Fitzpatrick and Heinicke are expected to compete for the starting job in 2021. Washington enters this season seeking its first playoff win since 2005.