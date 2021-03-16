Report: Jameis Winston Returns to Saints on One-Year Deal

The Saints will bring back quarterback Jameis Winston in 2021 on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston's contract was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

Winston attempted just 11 regular-season passes for the Saints last season, though he did throw a touchdown in New Orleans's divisional round loss to the Buccaneers. He played the first five years of his career with Tampa, throwing 121 touchdowns and 88 interceptions in 70 starts. Winston led the NFL in passing yards and interceptions in 2019, his last season with the Bucs.

There could be a quarterback competition brewing in New Orleans in 2021 after Drew Brees announced his retirement on Sunday. Winston is expected to battle Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback spot next season after Hill signed a four-year extension with New Orleans over the weekend. Hill logged four starts for the Saints in 2020, posting a 3–1 record as he threw for 928 yards and four touchdowns.

The Saints have reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. 2021 will mark the franchise's first year without Brees since 2005.

More Saints Coverage From FanNation's Saints News Network