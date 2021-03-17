Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against QB Watson

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

A sexual assault lawsuit has been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee disclosed on social media Tuesday night.

Buzbee told FOX 26’s Isiah Carey that while Watson was getting a massage from a woman that the 25-year-old allegedly "went too far." The Buzbee Law Firm filed the lawsuit on Tuesday.

Watson responded to the claims on Tuesday night, posting a statement on Twitter. He denied the allegations.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson wrote. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me—it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."