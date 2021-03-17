Graphic Details Emerge in Deshaun Watson Lawsuit

SI.com
Graphic Details Shared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Graphic details emerged from a copy of the sexual assault lawsuit filed on Tuesday against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas's Harris County.

The lawsuit claims Watson assaulted the plaintiff, listed as "Jane Doe" in the case, during a massage session at her home in March 2020. Watson contacted her through Instagram via direct message for a massage. 

"Prior to the scheduled session, Watson described what he was looking for," the suit states. "He told Plaintiff that he wanted a massage for relaxation and that he was not seeking the typical sports massage."

Before the massage started, the plaintiff left the room and returned to find Watson "completely naked with only a small towel covering his groin area" that she said he brought with him. 

In the suit, the plaintiff said she began feeling "extremely uncomfortable" within 25 minutes of the session starting due to "Watson's comments and behavior." She stated that the quarterback was "aggressively" dictating how he wanted the massage done. 

The lawsuit says it was "apparent that Watson wanted the massage for only one reason—sex."

"As she was trying to figure out how to extricate herself from the situation, Watson continued to aggressively attempt to steer the conversation to how Plaintiff was not rubbing him the way he wanted. Several times he specifically kept trying to direct her to his penis," the lawsuit says. "At one point, he purposely exposed the tip of his penis from under the towel."

The lawsuit claims the quarterback was "fully erect," and he "moved his body so he could expose himself more." It also alleges Watson "purposefully touched the Plaintiff's hand" with the tip of his penis. 

The masseuse quickly ended the session, and Jane Doe was "scared and started crying." 

According to the lawsuit, Watson told her, "I know you have a career and reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don't want anyone messing with mine." 

The plaintiff took this as a threat, and when Watson later messaged her to apologize, she did not respond, according to the lawsuit. 

The suit says two other NFL players reached out to her for a massage, claiming that "Big D" recommended her. The plaintiff assumed that Big D was Watson. 

The Texans quarterback will be represented by Houston attorney Rusty Hardin, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson. Hardin has previously represented numerous public figures and athletes, including Roger Clemens and Adrian Peterson. 

ESPN reported that the Texans issued a statement Wednesday.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night," the team's statement said. "This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."

Watson responded to the claims from Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Jane Doe, on social media Tuesday night, denying the allegations. He added that he has not seen the complaint yet. 

