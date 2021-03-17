Report: Bills Sign WR Emmanuel Sanders to One-Year Deal

The Bills are reportedly signing former Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Once Sanders is officially released by New Orleans, he is will fly to Buffalo to take a physical and finalize the deal on Thursday, per Pelissero. Sanders' deal is worth $6 million that includes another $500,000 in incentives, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanders becomes another weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He'll join a receiving core that features Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley.

Order SI's Drew Brees Retirement Tribute Issue Here

The Super Bowl 50 champion played in 14 games and started five in the 2020 season, recording 61 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Before his time in New Orleans, Sanders spent four years with the Steelers (2010-13), six years with the Broncos before splitting the 2019 season with the Broncos (seven games) and the 49ers (10 games).

During his time in Denver, Sanders hauled in 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. In Pittsburgh, he recorded 161 catches for 2,030 yards and 11 touchdowns.

For his career, the two-time NFL Pro Bowler has recorded 662 receptions for 8,619 yards and 47 touchdowns. Along with the acquisition of Sanders, the Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano, right tackle Daryl Williams, guard Jon Feliciano and punter Matt Haack.

More Bills coverage from FanNation's Bills Central