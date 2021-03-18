SI.com
Multiple NFL Teams Are Making the Most Out of Their Opportunities This Offseason
Black College Football Hall of Fame to Stage HBCU All-Star Game to Showcase Prospects

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced plans to establish the HBCU Legacy Bowl, a new postseason All-Star Game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs. 

The organization, which is working with the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame, among other partners, will stage the game on the Saturday after Super Bowl LVI at Yulman Stadium at Tulane University in New Orleans.

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.

"The HBCU Legacy Bowl means opportunity and exposure for HBCU players and coaches," co-founder and inductee Doug Williams, who was also the first Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl and head coach at Grambling State, said in a statement. "We're excited to have this in New Orleans, especially during Black History Month."

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October 2009 by Williams and James "Shack" Harris to preserve the history of football from players, coaches and contributors from HBCUs. 

There have been more than 90 inductees since its inception, including Williams, Art Shell and Mel Blount. 

