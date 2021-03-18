SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Two-Year Deal With Giants

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is signing a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Giants, Rudolph confirmed to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Rudolph spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings but was released this past March. 

For his career, he has recorded 453 receptions, 4,448 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 2020, he played and started in 12 games, amassing 334 yards and a touchdown. 

"I was the top-rated tight end, and (as a cocky 21-year-old) was feeling pretty good about where I stood. Had a little viewing party and everything — figured I’d go in Round 1, which was a dream of mine," Rudolph, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2011, wrote in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

"All of the teams that I’d met with, all of the teams that had an obvious need at tight end….. they passed on me. And before I knew it, the first round had ended without my name being called. But then the next day, during Round 2, a strange thing happened: The Vikings, who already had three veteran TEs on their roster, and didn’t seem to have a need for me at all — they picked me at #43. I’ll be honest: It seemed a little random at the time."

In joining the Giants, he'll join a tight ends room featuring Pro Bowler Evan Engram, who finished last season with 63 catches, 654 yards and one touchdown. 

New York is also reportedly meeting with free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay and has discussed a deal with him. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tony Hawk
More Sports

Tony Hawks Emotional After Nailing Ollie 540

"Never again." Tony Hawk has landed his final ollie 540.

USATSI_12356710
Play
Gambling

Bet These Two Underdogs in Saturday's First Round of the NCAA Men's Tournament

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down two betting plays for Saturday's first round of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

Italy great Daniele De Rossi
Play
Soccer

De Rossi Joins Italy's Coaching Staff Through Euros

The Azzurri great will begin his coaching career on Roberto Mancini's staff.

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

Report: Will Fuller Reaches Agreement With Dolphins

Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is to sign with the Dolphins, even though he will miss the first game due to his suspension.

England manager Gareth Southgate
Play
Soccer

Alexander-Arnold Out, Lingard and Watkins In for England's WCQs

Gareth Southgate revealed his 26-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland this month.

Ousmane Dembele returns for France's national team
Play
Soccer

Dembele Earns First France Call-Up in More Than Two Years

Ousmane Dembele won the 2018 World Cup with France but hasn't played for Les Bleus since that year.

Lions receiver Kenny Golladay stiff-arms a defender during a win over the Cardinals
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Plenty of Stars Still Unsigned

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Vikings' Kyle Rudolph catches game-winning touchdown pass in overtime vs. Saints in NFL playoffs
Play
NFL

Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Two-Year Deal With Giants

Rudolph had spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings, but was released this past March.