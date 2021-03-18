Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signs Two-Year Deal With Giants

Former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is signing a two-year deal worth $16 million with the Giants, Rudolph confirmed to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Rudolph spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings but was released this past March.

For his career, he has recorded 453 receptions, 4,448 yards and 48 touchdowns. In 2020, he played and started in 12 games, amassing 334 yards and a touchdown.

"I was the top-rated tight end, and (as a cocky 21-year-old) was feeling pretty good about where I stood. Had a little viewing party and everything — figured I’d go in Round 1, which was a dream of mine," Rudolph, a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2011, wrote in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

"All of the teams that I’d met with, all of the teams that had an obvious need at tight end….. they passed on me. And before I knew it, the first round had ended without my name being called. But then the next day, during Round 2, a strange thing happened: The Vikings, who already had three veteran TEs on their roster, and didn’t seem to have a need for me at all — they picked me at #43. I’ll be honest: It seemed a little random at the time."

In joining the Giants, he'll join a tight ends room featuring Pro Bowler Evan Engram, who finished last season with 63 catches, 654 yards and one touchdown.

New York is also reportedly meeting with free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay and has discussed a deal with him.