NFL Rumors: Bears Offered Four Draft Picks for Wilson

The Bears signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal on Tuesday, but apparently not before a serious push to acquire Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

Chicago offered a trio of first-round picks for Wilson, according to Dan Patrick. A pair of Bears starters and a third-round pick would have also went to Seattle in a potential deal.

"The Bears were all-in. They tried, they made an offer," Patrick said on Wednesday. "The Bears offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two starters."

Patrick added that he didn't know the names of the two starters involved in the trade offer. Seattle was reportedly "interested" in the offer, though it ultimately passed on a deal at the discretion of head coach Pete Carroll.

Chicago emerged as a potential candidate to acquire Wilson in February. Wilson has yet to demand a trade, though he told Seahawks ownership he'd be open to playing in Dallas, New Orleans, Las Vegas or Chicago in 2021.

It's unlikely any amount of first-round picks could replicate Wilson's value over the last decade. The seven-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 33,946 yards and 267 touchdowns in his first nine years with Seattle, starting 144 consecutive games for the franchise. The Seahawks are 98–45–1 with Wilson under center, and they won Super Bowl XLVIII in February 2014.

Check out the latest news and rumors across the NFL:

• The Panthers are "locked in" on acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a trade. (Joseph Peterson, The Athletic)

• Nate Solder has agreed to a restructured contract with the Giants ahead of the 2021 season. (Team announcement)

• The Raiders agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver John Brown. (Adam Caplan, SiriusXM)

• The Washington Football team has agreed to a one-year deal with running back Lamar Miller. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)