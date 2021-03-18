NFL Announces TV Deal With ESPN/ABC, Amazon and Others

NFL announced a new set of long-term TV deals with ESPN/ABC, Amazon, CBS, NBC and Fox to keep games on these outlets through the 2033 season.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. However, according to the Sports Business Journal, the media rights deals are worth $10 billion annually, amounting to $110 billion over the course of the 11-year deals (2023-2033).

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

Sunday-afternoon games will remain on CBS and Fox while Sunday night games will air on NBC. Monday-night games will air on ESPN, with some games also broadcasted on ABC.

In the NFL's first all-digital package, Amazon will have an exclusive home for Thursday-night games, which will also be on over-the-air channels in the competing teams' home markets.

Additionally, NFL Network will air select games.

ABC will broadcast two Super Bowls with this agreement, the first being in 2026, while the other networks are set to air three.