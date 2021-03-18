Report: Will Fuller Reaches Agreement With Dolphins

SI.com
NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Dalton’s Fantasy Impact on Bears
Report: Former Texans WR Will Fuller Reaches Agreement With Dolphins

Former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is to sign with the Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

He will miss the first game with the team as he finishes out his six-game suspension due to violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy in November. Fuller previously said that the violation was a result of taking prescribed medication not permitted under the policy.

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy," Fuller wrote on Instagram. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Fuller's agreement with Miami is one year and worth over $10 million. 

The wide receiver tallied 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season before the suspension. He then missed the next five games. 

