SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Texans WR Will Fuller Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

Author:
Publish date:

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been suspended six games for a PED violation, he confirmed on Monday.

Fuller explained in a post on Instagram that earlier this year he sought treatment from a medical professional who "prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. However, Fuller later learned the substance was not actually permitted under the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake," Fuller wrote. "I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Fuller recorded the best game of his 2020 season last Thursday, hauling in six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, he has recorded a career-high 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. 

The 26-year-old Fuller was the subject of several trade rumors this season. Most notably, the Packers were reportedly interested in the Notre Dame product, but could not agree on his trade value. 

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson later said he was grateful that Fuller was not dealt.

"It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure," Watson said of potentially trading Fuller, via ESPN

The 26-year-old wideout has spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with Houston. 

He is in the final year of his rookie contract. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Will Fuller celebrates a touchdown.
Play
NFL

Texans WR Will Fuller Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

Fuller recorded the best game of his 2020 season last Thursday, hauling in six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Lucas-Moura-Mourinho
Play
Soccer

Marine vs. Tottenham to Become FA Cup's Biggest Mismatch Ever

The eighth-tier club will face the current Premier League leaders.

nfl-logo-nflpa-whistleblower-hotline
Play
NFL

Tracking Every NFL Game Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted several teams across the NFL. Here's a look at scheduling changes caused by the virus.

Ravens Helmet
Play
NFL

Report: Ravens-Steelers Postponed Until Wednesday

Baltimore's game with Pittsburgh, which is currently scheduled to be played Tuesday, has now been postponed for the third time.

Efrain Alvarez joins USMNT training camp
Play
Soccer

Alvarez Headlines Dual-National Intrigue on USMNT's Dec. Squad

The U.S. will face El Salvador outside of the FIFA calendar, with a mostly MLS-based squad featuring young talent with options.

Mark Andrews catches a pass.
Play
NFL

Ravens Reach Eight Straight Days of a New Player Testing Positive

Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's game vs. the Steelers.

Texas coach Tom Herman looks on during a 2020 game
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Think Twice About Firing Your Coach

Looking at five hot-button coaching situations and why making a change in this environment might not be the best move.

pj-fleck-minnesota
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 14 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

As conferences head into the final three-week stretch before their respective championships, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.