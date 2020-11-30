Texans WR Will Fuller Suspended Six Games for PED Violation

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller has been suspended six games for a PED violation, he confirmed on Monday.

Fuller explained in a post on Instagram that earlier this year he sought treatment from a medical professional who "prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL's drug policy. However, Fuller later learned the substance was not actually permitted under the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake," Fuller wrote. "I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

Fuller recorded the best game of his 2020 season last Thursday, hauling in six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, he has recorded a career-high 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Fuller was the subject of several trade rumors this season. Most notably, the Packers were reportedly interested in the Notre Dame product, but could not agree on his trade value.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson later said he was grateful that Fuller was not dealt.

"It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure," Watson said of potentially trading Fuller, via ESPN.

The 26-year-old wideout has spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with Houston.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract.