Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley to Have Back Surgery, Will Not Work Out For Pro Day

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, will undergo back surgery and not work out on his pro day this Friday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Farley is having a microdiscectomy on Tuesday with Robert Watkins, a noted back specialist, but will be available to meet with teams on Friday. Rosenhaus told Schefter that Farley will be cleared for full activities before the start of training camp.

Farley was the first NCAA football player to opt out of the 2020 season but is still arguably the best defensive back in this class. The 6'2" corner was first-team All-ACC in 2019 when he led the conference with 16 passes defended and was second in the ACC with four interceptions.

He has a history of injuries, though. He suffered from back spasms in 2019 and suffered a non-contact torn ACL in 2017.