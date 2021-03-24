Patriots OL Herron Helps Stop Sexual Assault Attempt

SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Patriots OL Justin Herron Helps Stop Sexual Assault Attempt in Arizona

Author:
Publish date:
justin-herron-patriots

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was one of two good samaritans who stopped an attempted sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz., over the weekend. 

Herron and Phoenix native Murrry Rogers were at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Saturday as they heard a scream from a 71-year-old victim. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, but he was stopped and detained by Herron and Rogers before police arrived.

"It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking," Herron said Wednesday, per NBC 12 in Tempe. "I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be."

Herron and Rogers were honored at a press conference Wednesday in Tempe. They met with the victim again this week.

"Over the past several days, I have thought about her and pictured her face, so it was really nice moment," Rogers said. "I'm really glad I got to meet her."

Herron, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie last season.

YOU MAY LIKE

lance-mccullers-astros
MLB

Report: Astros Sign McCullers to Five-Year Extension

The Astros have secured a key piece of their rotation as the start of the 2021 season approaches.

Coach Nick Nurse talking with Pascal Siakam during the fourth quarter against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Lines Crossed During Nick Nurse And Pascal Siakam Confrontation

Siakam reportedly used words "beyond standard cursing" towards coach Nick Nurse.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: How NFL Free Agency Impacts Everyone Else - The Losers

SI Fantasy's Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look how free agency roster moves hurt some players

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

ESPN SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt
Play
Extra Mustard

'It Just Sucks:' SVP Still Can't Taste Much After Having COVID-19

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt talks about COVID-19, 'Bad Beats,' 'Ted Lasso' and more.

justin-herron-patriots
NFL

Patriots OL Herron Helps Stop Sexual Assault Attempt

Herron and Phoenix resident Murry Rogers stopped a sexual assault attempt at Kiwanis Park in Tempe, Ariz., over the weekend.

Christian Pulisic is back in USMNT camp
Play
Soccer

Pulisic on His Chelsea Form, Olympics, USMNT Return

The U.S. star is out to prove his worth at Chelsea and would play in the Olympics if released—and if the U.S. qualifies.