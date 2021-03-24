Patriots OL Herron Helps Stop Sexual Assault Attempt

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron was one of two good samaritans who stopped an attempted sexual assault in Tempe, Ariz., over the weekend.

Herron and Phoenix native Murrry Rogers were at Kiwanis Park in Tempe on Saturday as they heard a scream from a 71-year-old victim. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Caballero, allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, but he was stopped and detained by Herron and Rogers before police arrived.

"It was 11 a.m., middle of the day, in a very open field and the fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking," Herron said Wednesday, per NBC 12 in Tempe. "I wish I could tell you what I was thinking, but I could just tell someone needed help. All I could do was rush myself over there to make sure I could help the victim and I could comfort her and be the best person I can be."

Herron and Rogers were honored at a press conference Wednesday in Tempe. They met with the victim again this week.

"Over the past several days, I have thought about her and pictured her face, so it was really nice moment," Rogers said. "I'm really glad I got to meet her."

Herron, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in 12 games as a rookie last season.