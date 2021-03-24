Hilton Returning to Colts to 'Finish What I Started'

T.Y. Hilton Returning to Colts: 'It’s Only Right I Finish What I Started'

T.Y. Hilton is returning to the Colts, Hilton confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is for one year and $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

According to NFL Network, the Ravens were among the other suitors who pushed to sign Hilton.

Hilton, 31, was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2012. He has made four Pro Bowls throughout his career and has recorded 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season five times.

Hilton, though, had one of his least productive seasons in 2020, totaling just 762 receiving yards on 56 catches. The struggles came after recording a career-low in yards (501) and yards per game (50.1) in 2019.

Next season, Hilton will also be catching passes from a third different quarterback in as many seasons as Indianapolis acquired Carson Wentz from the Eagles in an offseason trade.